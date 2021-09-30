Loose Buttons – “First To Know, Last To Understand”

We’ve been regularly checking in on the rollout for What’s On Outside, the new one from the young, poppy, guitar-powered New York rock band Loose Buttons. Today, following “Window Seat (Freak You Out)” and “Minor Leaguer,” the band is back with their best single yet from this project. It’s called “First To Know, Last To Understand,” and the band has this to say about it:

“First To Know, Last To Understand” centers thematically on chasing after the best version of yourself only “to fall down before the finish” — a raucous, pop-punk-leaning purge of the internal strife that’s come with the stagnation of the past 18 months for so many, and a cathartic airing of that pain in an attempt to move forward through connecting with those who may feel the same.

“If only/ I could catch up to the person that I thought I would be,” goes the opening lyric. “Getting used to the bad news.” Well, here’s some good news for Loose Buttons, and for you: The jangle is strong with this one. Big It’s Never Been Like That vibes too. This is some real good metropolitan guitar-pop, so check it out below.

What’s On Outside is out 10/22.