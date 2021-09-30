Delays’ Greg Gilbert Dead At 44

Greg Gilbert, frontman of the British indie rock band Delays, has died of bowel cancer at 44. His brother and bandmate Aaron Gilbert announced the news on social media. “This afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether,” he wrote. “Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us & all of you have given him on this journey, and we will never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army.”

Formed in the early 2000s, the band was originally called Corky and then Idoru before finally settling on Delays. They signed to Rough Trade Records for the release of their debut album Faded Seaside Glamour in 2004 and went on to release three more albums: You See Colours in 2005, Everything’s The Rush in 2008, and Star Tiger Star Ariel in 2010.

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, Gilbert, who had studied at Winchester Art School before starting Delays, began focusing his creative energy on drawing, painting, and writing poetry. His work was exhibited at Southampton City Art Gallery and his poetry was selected for publication by Carol Ann Duffy as part of her Laureate’s Choice series.

