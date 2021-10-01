“My hell is a quiet place.” So sings Justin Tracy from out of the silence on “Everything Ends,” the first song on Roman Lions’ new Gradients, an album furiously loud enough that must sound like heaven to anyone who sees things Tracy’s way. The San Jose band swirls bits of shoegaze, post-rock, and screamo into their artfully furious hardcore, but on these six songs — recorded by California heavy hitter Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Gulch, etc.) — the question of genre becomes secondary.

Roman Lions play with muscular, visceral force that, when paired with Tracy’s throat-shredded shouts and roars, might remind you of Touché Amoré’s more grandiose tracks or Pianos Become The Teeth. Sometimes they topple over into more glacial or overtly melodic territory, as on “Seasonless State,” which sounds like dropping bombs all over a Mastodon power ballad. And on the 10-minute closer “A Voice To Raise Or Ruin,” they show just how ambitious and powerful they can be — make sure to stick around until the orchestral breakdown with guest vocalist Jamie Burton.

Although Gradients could easily be classified as an EP, Roman Lions are touting it as their new album, and it’s enough of a statement release that the designation makes sense. It’s an epic yet efficient release, and on first pass, it rules. Dig into the project below.

