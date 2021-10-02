Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During “Blurred Lines” Video Shoot

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who appeared in the infamous music video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 hit “Blurred Lines,” claims that the singer groped her on set during shooting. In a chapter of her upcoming book My Body, Rolling Stone reports, Ratajkowski recounts an incident where Thicke “returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with me.”

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” Ratajkowski writes. “I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses.”

“My head turned to the darkness beyond the set,” Ratajkowski continues. “Diane’s voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’ I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have.”

Director Diane Martel confirms Ratajkowski’s account to the Sunday Times Of London: “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the fuck are you doing, that’s it! The shoot is over!'” She adds that Thicke apologized “sheepishly” and was “contrite” afterwards.

Speaking about the “Blurred Lines” video to UK InStyle in 2015, Ratajkowski said, “I wasn’t into the idea at all at first. I think I came off as a bit annoyed in the video. Now, it’s the bane of my existence. When anyone comes up to me about ‘Blurred Lines,’ I’m like, are we seriously talking about a video from three years ago?”

“Blurred Lines” and its video were controversial at the time, with many critics condemning the song for promoting misogyny and rape culture. “Talkin’ about getting blasted/ I hate these blurred lines/ I know you want it/ But you’re a good girl/ The way you grab me/ Must want to get nasty,” Thicke sings on the track.