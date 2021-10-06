Jarvis Cocker – “Paroles, Paroles” (Feat. Laetitia Sadier) (Dalida And Alain Delon Cover)
Jarvis Cocker recorded an entire album of ’60s and ’70s French pop covers — Chansons D’Ennui, credited to the fictional artist Tip-Top — as a companion to Wes Anderson’s new movie The French Dispatch. We’ve already heard its lead single, a cover of Christophe’s “Aline,” which soundtracked the film’s first trailer. And now we’re getting a cover of Dalida and Alain Delon’s 1073 hit “Paroles, Paroles,” which was itself a cover of an earlier Italian song, sung as a duet between Cocker and Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier. Listen below.
Chansons D’Ennui is out 10/22 on ABKCO. Pre-order it here.