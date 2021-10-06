Hear Lil Yachty Remix Tame Impala’s “Breathe Deeper” From New The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set

New Music October 6, 2021 10:30 AM By James Rettig

Hear Lil Yachty Remix Tame Impala’s “Breathe Deeper” From New The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set

New Music October 6, 2021 10:30 AM By James Rettig

Tame Impala are putting out a new deluxe edition of their most recent album The Slow Rush early next year. The box set will include alternate artwork, a 40-page booklet, and a Slow Rush calendar for the year 2050, which seems quite a ways away. The new edition will also feature unreleased B-sides called “The Boat I Row” and “No Choices” and some extended cuts and remixes, including last year’s ones by Four Tet and Blood Orange.

Today, Kevin Parker is sharing a remix of “Breathe Deeper” that he made with Lil Yachty. “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” Yachty said in a statement. Check out a video for the remix below.

The Slow Rush deluxe edition is out 2/18. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    17 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    2 days ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    10 hours ago

    Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest