Tame Impala are putting out a new deluxe edition of their most recent album The Slow Rush early next year. The box set will include alternate artwork, a 40-page booklet, and a Slow Rush calendar for the year 2050, which seems quite a ways away. The new edition will also feature unreleased B-sides called “The Boat I Row” and “No Choices” and some extended cuts and remixes, including last year’s ones by Four Tet and Blood Orange.

Today, Kevin Parker is sharing a remix of “Breathe Deeper” that he made with Lil Yachty. “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” Yachty said in a statement. Check out a video for the remix below.

The Slow Rush deluxe edition is out 2/18. Pre-order it here.