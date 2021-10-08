Dave Gahan & Soulsavers – “Metal Heart” (Cat Power Cover)

New Music October 8, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers – “Metal Heart” (Cat Power Cover)

New Music October 8, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this week, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan announced a new covers album, Imposter, which he recorded with his musical partners Soulsavers. It’ll include Gahan covers of tracks by PJ Harvey, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Mark Lanegan, and more. First up that we’re hearing from it is his cover of “Metal Heart,” a track from Cat Power’s 1998 album Moon Pix. Coincidentally, Cat Power just announced her own covers album on Thursday, though there are no Depeche Mode covers on it (though wouldn’t that be fun!). Check out Gahan’s take on “Metal Heart” below.

Imposter is out 11/12 via Columbia Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    3 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour With The Strokes, Haim, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, & More

    21 hours ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest