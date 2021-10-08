Dwayne Johnson Makes His Official Debut As A Rapper On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”

The Rock has been at least rap-adjacent for a couple decades now. In 2000, a young Dwayne Johnson served as hypeman on the ska-inflected Wyclef Jean single “It Doesn’t Matter.” In 2016 he arguably spit bars in character as Maui on “You’re Welcome” from the Moana soundtrack, adopting the familiar cadence of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda on the song’s bridge. And now he has made his official debut as an MC on the new Tech N9ne album.

“Face Off” is a song on the Kansas City rapper and Elton John favorite‘s new album ASIN9NE, out today. Its guest features include Joey Cool, King Iso, and Dwayne Johnson — yes, that Dwayne Johnson. “It’s about tribe, it’s about power/ We stay hungry, we devour,” the Rock raps. “Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours.”

The song’s music video premieres at 3PM ET, and in the meantime you can hear the audio below.