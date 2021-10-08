Dwayne Johnson Makes His Official Debut As A Rapper On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

News October 8, 2021 2:16 PM By Chris DeVille

Dwayne Johnson Makes His Official Debut As A Rapper On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

News October 8, 2021 2:16 PM By Chris DeVille

The Rock has been at least rap-adjacent for a couple decades now. In 2000, a young Dwayne Johnson served as hypeman on the ska-inflected Wyclef Jean single “It Doesn’t Matter.” In 2016 he arguably spit bars in character as Maui on “You’re Welcome” from the Moana soundtrack, adopting the familiar cadence of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda on the song’s bridge. And now he has made his official debut as an MC on the new Tech N9ne album.

“Face Off” is a song on the Kansas City rapper and Elton John favorite‘s new album ASIN9NE, out today. Its guest features include Joey Cool, King Iso, and Dwayne Johnson — yes, that Dwayne Johnson. “It’s about tribe, it’s about power/ We stay hungry, we devour,” the Rock raps. “Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours.”

The song’s music video premieres at 3PM ET, and in the meantime you can hear the audio below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Nelson’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”

    19 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    9 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest