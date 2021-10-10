Le Tigre Countersue “Who Put The Bomp” Singer Over Copyright Claim

Le Tigre’s Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman have filed a countersuit against singer/songwriter Barry Mann after being sent a cease-and-desist notice by Mann claiming that their 1999 track “Deceptacon” infringes on the copyright of “Who Put The Bomp (Bomp, Bomp, Bomp),” which Mann sang and co-wrote with the late Gerry Goffin in 1961.

As Pitchfork reports, the Le Tigre members’ suit claims that their reference of the song falls under fair use, saying it has “a new meaning that is directly at odds with and a clear criticism of the message in ‘Bomp.'” The suit also says that “Bomp” is not an original work in the first place: