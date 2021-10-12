Tyga Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Tyga has been arrested for felony domestic violence, TMZ reports. The rapper voluntarily turned himself in to the LAPD after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson that occurred early Monday morning. His bail has been set at $50,000.

Sources tell TMZ that an argument ensued after Swanson showed up at Tyga’s house around 3AM on Monday. She claims that Tyga hit her and posted photos of bruising on her face with the caption, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”