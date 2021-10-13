Smile – “Call My Name” (Feat. Robyn)

New Music October 13, 2021 10:32 AM By James Rettig

Smile – “Call My Name” (Feat. Robyn)

New Music October 13, 2021 10:32 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund resuscitated their project Smile, which hadn’t put out any music since their debut album A Flash In The Night back in 2012, and announced a new album, Phantom Island, which will be out next month. They shared the Freja The Dragon-featuring “Eon” from last month and today they’re back with the album’s other Swedish guest singer, a woman by the name of Robyn. Maybe you’ve heard of her? She sings the hell of out a new track called “Call My Name,” which is jangly and sweetly romantic.

“I love singing ‘Call My Name’ and it was a true pleasure to record it and rave around in this beautiful song together with Joakim and Björn,” Robyn succinctly said in a statement.

Robyn previously worked with Åhlund on her 2005 self-titled and her 2010 album Body Talk. “We’ve had the song knocking about for quite some time, but when Robyn sang it, she really lifted it to another level, her vocal is just packed with so much emotion,” Åhlund added in a press release.

Listen to “Call My Name” below.

Phantom Island is out 11/19 via Chimp Limbs/INGRID.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    6 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    3 hours ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest