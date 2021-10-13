Smile – “Call My Name” (Feat. Robyn)

Earlier this year, Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund resuscitated their project Smile, which hadn’t put out any music since their debut album A Flash In The Night back in 2012, and announced a new album, Phantom Island, which will be out next month. They shared the Freja The Dragon-featuring “Eon” from last month and today they’re back with the album’s other Swedish guest singer, a woman by the name of Robyn. Maybe you’ve heard of her? She sings the hell of out a new track called “Call My Name,” which is jangly and sweetly romantic.

“I love singing ‘Call My Name’ and it was a true pleasure to record it and rave around in this beautiful song together with Joakim and Björn,” Robyn succinctly said in a statement.

Robyn previously worked with Åhlund on her 2005 self-titled and her 2010 album Body Talk. “We’ve had the song knocking about for quite some time, but when Robyn sang it, she really lifted it to another level, her vocal is just packed with so much emotion,” Åhlund added in a press release.

Listen to “Call My Name” below.

Phantom Island is out 11/19 via Chimp Limbs/INGRID.