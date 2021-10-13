Phoebe Bridgers’ sophomore album Punisher is now almost a year and a half old, but that motherfucker has legs. Bridgers is still out on the promo circuit. Last night, Bridgers was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. It wasn’t her first time playing a Punisher song on Kimmel, but it was her first time playing a Punisher song in the Kimmel studio. (The last time Bridgers was on Kimmel, in April of 2020, she was singing “Kyoto” in her bathtub.)

Bridgers sang a new version of “Moon Song” — the “we hate ‘Tears In Heaven,’ but it’s sad that his baby died” one — and she switched it up. “Moon Song” was already one of the least ornate songs on Punisher, but Bridgers stripped it down even further, playing with only her acoustic guitar and with a violinist who had a whole lot of echo on his instrument.

Given that it’s Halloween season and all, you could’ve forgiven Bridgers for keeping her whole skeleton-jumpsuit thing going. Instead, Bridgers switched that out for a whole new costume and theme. This time, she and her violinist both wore spacesuits, and they played on a stage that was made to look like a rocketship from an old-timey sci-fi movie. Once again, Bridgers is lapping everyone else at the pretty-song/goofy-presentation races. No wonder these late-night shows keep booking her. Watch her performance below.

Punisher is out now on Dead Oceans, but you knew that already. Check out our 2020 feature on Bridgers here.