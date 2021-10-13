Gold Dust – “Brookside Cemetery Blues”

New Music October 13, 2021 4:51 PM By Peter Helman

You’ve heard of the heavy music to shoegaze pipeline. How about the heavy music and shoegaze to folk pipeline? Stephen Pierce, the Easthampton, MA-based musician who plays hardcore in Ampere and shoegaze in Kindling, has a new solo project called Gold Dust born out of his longtime love of ’60s and ’70s folk-rock. A self-titled album is arriving at the end of the week, and we’ve already heard lovely early tracks “Oh Well” and “Into Clouds.” Today, we’re getting one more, the gorgeously warm “Brookside Cemetery Blues.” Listen below.

Gold Dust is out 10/15. Pre-order it here.

