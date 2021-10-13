Courtney Barnett – “Smile Real Nice”

By James Rettig

Courtney Barnett is in the middle of a rollout for her latest album Things Take Time, Take Time — we just got a new single, “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To,” a couple weeks ago — but she’s taking some time away from all that today to release a song that doesn’t appear on the album called “Smile Real Nice.” Instead, it’s the theme song for an upcoming animated TV series adaptation of Harriet The Spy, which debuts on Apple TV+ next month. (Beanie Feldstein voices the titular child-spy.) The song is featured in the show’s trailer, which was just released, and you can hear the full thing and watch the trailer below.

The Harriet The Spy series debuts on 11/19 on Apple TV+.

