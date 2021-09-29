Courtney Barnett – “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To”

Courtney Barnett is gearing up to release her new album Things Take Time, Take Time, and she’s already shared the early singles “Rae Street” and “Before You Gotta Go.” Today, Barnett has followed those tracks with a new single called “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To.”

“Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To” is a twinkly, amiable indie rocker with bleakly self-aware lyrics: “Sit beside me, watch the world burn/ We’ll never learn we don’t deserve nice things/ And we’ll scream self-righteously/ We did our best, but what does that even mean?” It’s a song about darkness but also about friendship. Barnett says, “I found a deeper communication with people in my life — deeper conversations. And a new level of gratitude for friendships that had been there for so long that I had maybe taken for granted.”

In director Christina Xing‘s video — which will hopefully not bear any unintentional similarities to any previous videos — Barnett receives a series of lovingly packaged gifts in the mail from friends. It’s nice. Watch it below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 11/12 on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.