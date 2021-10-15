Susanna Hoffs – “Name Of The Game” (Feat. Aimee Mann) (Badfinger Cover)

New Music October 15, 2021 12:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

The Bangles co-founder Susanna Hoffs has been a prolific covers artist over the years, specially on her Under The Covers series with Matthew Sweet, the first volume of which arrived in 2006, with sequels in 2009 and 2013. Now, Hoffs has announced a new covers album, Bright Lights, which will feature reworking of famous songs by Nick Drake, Badfinger, the Monkees, Prince, and more. Today, she’s sharing a reimagining of Badfinger’s “Name Of The Game” featuring Aimee Mann.

“These were songs I admired and adored and had listened to on repeat for pure pleasure, but strangely, had never sung,” Hoffs said in a statement. “Stepping up to the mic to sing them for the first time with our incredible band was truly exhilarating, if a little terrifying.”

Hoffs added, “The best analogy for singing a cover is, does the dress fit? Can I wear it well? Will I be able to do it justice and bring something new to it?”

Check out “Name Of The Game” with Mann below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Time Will Show The Wiser” (The Merry-Go-Round Cover)
02 “One Of These Things First” (Nick Drake Cover)
03 “You And Your Sister” (Chris Bell Cover)
04 “Name Of The Game” (Feat. Aimee Mann) (Badfinger Cover)
05 “I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight” (Richard & Linda Thompson Cover)
06 “You Just May Be The Other” (The Monkees Cover)
07 “Him Or Me — What’s It Gonna Be?” (Paul Revere & The Raiders Cover)
08 “Femme Fatale” (The Velvet Underground Cover)
09 “Take Me With U” (Prince Cover)
10 “No Good Trying” (Syd Barrett)

Bright Lights is out 11/12 via Baroque Folk Records. Pre-order it here.

