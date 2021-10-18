It’s always cool when we don’t have to wait until a Friday morning to hear a much-anticipated new album. The great Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been putting out singles for a few months, but he only announced the impending release of his new LP Weight Of The World last week. Today, that new album is out, and it’s something that you need to hear.

Maxo Kream made his name as a rap storyteller, digging deep into his own family’s tangled and traumatic history on records like 2019’s Brandon Banks. Weight Of The World is full of raw, intense, revealing narratives, but it’s also just a hard, great rap album. Maxo is an uncommonly skilled technical rapper, and he talks plenty of shit, but even his bouncy flexes reveal some heavy truths.

Weight Of The World features collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and Don Toliver, and it’s also got production from people like Hit-Boy, Cardo, and DJ Dahi, as well as regular collaborators like Teej and Groove. Tyler, The Creator produced and rapped on the single “Big Persona.” We’ve already posted that song, as well as tracks like “Local Joker” and “Greener Knots,” and now you can stream the whole album below.

Weight Of The World is out now on Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA.