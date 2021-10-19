The Month In Jazz – October 2021

John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme is one of the most towering works of art of the 20th century. It represents an ideal of jazz composition and performance: its simple four-note bassline anchors some of the most passionate playing of his career, and there’s not a single note out of place from anyone in the band. Each of the piece’s four movements flows seamlessly and logically from the one before, and though it’s less than 33 minutes long, when it reaches its conclusion, you realize there’s nowhere else he and his bandmates could have taken the music. (This is particularly true when one realizes that the final track, “Psalm,” is Coltrane reciting, through his horn, the poem that appears in the liner notes. You can actually read along with the music, syllable by syllable.) It’s a perfect album.

It’s also a deeply personal album. Coltrane holed himself up in the attic of his Long Island home to write it, and some have said he had to argue with his label to get them to release it. His longtime producer, Bob Thiele, reportedly wanted him to continue recording shorter tunes and standards as he’d done on his 1962 and 1963 albums with Duke Ellington and singer Johnny Hartman. Even an album like Crescent, recorded in June 1964 and released just before A Love Supreme, was the product of two different sessions. But A Love Supreme was completely different — Coltrane took the creative reins on every aspect of the album, from writing the liner notes, which included an essay alluding to his struggles with drug addiction, and the aforementioned poem, to choosing the cover photo (the same one used inside Crescent) and the painting of himself that appeared inside the gatefold sleeve.

Whether he liked the music or not, Thiele did an incredible job producing it. The mix is beautifully arranged; pianist McCoy Tyner is dead center, along with bassist Jimmy Garrison. Coltrane is in the left speaker, drummer Elvin Jones the right. The sound is crystal clear, and dry enough that every note leaps out at you, but at the same time, even the most passionate exhortations from the horn are never allowed to stomp all over what the other three are doing. Jones in particular is basically a second lead voice on the opening “Acknowledgement” section.

The album was recorded on December 9, 1964 (with a second, unused session the next day that added saxophonist Archie Shepp and bassist Art Davis to the core lineup of Coltrane, pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison, and drummer Elvin Jones) and released in January 1965. In July of that year, Coltrane and his quartet performed the piece in full at the Festival Mondial du Jazz Antibes. There, it became considerably longer; the “Pursuance” section alone was expanded from almost 11 minutes on the album to nearly 22. It’s still a beautiful performance, but at its most fervid moments — like that “Pursuance,” which becomes a sax-drums duo for much of its running time — it’s easy to forget that what they’re playing started out as A Love Supreme, which on record is a sober, reflective piece of music.

You would think, given the intensely personal nature of the piece, that nobody would dare attempt a cover of A Love Supreme, but it’s been done a few times. The first was by Coltrane’s widow Alice, on her 1972 album World Galaxy. On that album, she played piano, harp, and Wurlitzer organ, and was joined by saxophonist Frank Lowe, bassist Reggie Workman, and drummer Ben Riley, as well as a large string section, with violinist Leroy Jenkins featured as a soloist. Her version was really just the opening “Acknowledgment” section, and it was centered on her sharp-edged, electronically stabbing organ (and shorter solos from Lowe and Jenkins), with Riley knocking out an almost boom-bap beat and others contributing shakers and percussion, but it opened and closed with a lush bed of strings and a recitation/lecture on the nature of love by her guru at the time, Swami Satchidananda. She made the piece her own, retaining its essential nature but taking it into other realms that only she had the maps to.

Keyboardist Doug Carn also recorded a version of “Acknowledgement” in 1971 on his album Infant Eyes, which was reissued on CD this year. At the time he was recording and performing with his then-wife, Jean Carn, who wrote and sang her own lyrics on the track, with Doug backing her up. Tenor saxophonist George Harper takes an extended and potent solo, as do trumpeter Bob Frazier and trombonist Al Hall, while bassist Henry Franklin and drummer Michael Carvin maintain the pulse. The latter man opts for an almost free jazz approach, rampaging all over the kit in a manner somewhere between Elvin Jones and his successor in Coltrane’s band, Rashied Ali.

The next version to appear was recorded by guitarists Carlos Santana and John McLaughlin, who made the album Love Devotion Surrender in 1973, when they were both devotees of Sri Chinmoy. Naturally, their version — again, just the “Acknowledgement” section — is centered around screaming guitar solos, the two men (Santana in the left speaker, McLaughlin in the right) trading improvised phrases at length. The rest of the band on the album includes Larry Young on organ, Doug Rauch on bass, and multiple drummers: Don Alias, Billy Cobham, Jan Hammer, and Michael Shrieve, plus Armando Peraza on congas. Rauch’s deep, liquid bass doesn’t anchor the music as well as Garrison’s upright did, but Young’s spacy organ really adds something, and Santana and McLaughlin play with real passion, even if their approach lacks Coltrane’s essential humility.

Branford Marsalis has tackled A Love Supreme three times. The first version is the best. It’s an 18-minute compression of the entire suite, which appeared on the second disc of the 1994 album Stolen Moments: Red Hot + Cool, one of a series of AIDS benefit compilations released by the Red Hot organization. Marsalis is backed by his regular band of the time: pianist Kenny Kirkland, bassist Robert Hurst, and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts, and there are some really beautiful moments — Watts is swinging hard as hell, and Marsalis is playing with passion and fire. As talented as he is, there’s often something a little slick and distanced about his music, like he can’t really let himself go all the way out without leaving himself a clearly marked pathway back. But here, he absolutely erupts. He’s not playing free; that’s not who he is, and it wouldn’t suit the circumstance. But he’s blowing as hard and as fiercely as you can while still honoring Coltrane’s intentions.

Marsalis recorded A Love Supreme twice more — a studio version on his 2002 album Footsteps Of Our Fathers (on which he also tackled Sonny Rollins’ “The Freedom Suite”), and a live version recorded in Amsterdam a year later. Both are more loyal to the original recording, and are fine, but ultimately unnecessary.

In 2003, Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra also recorded A Love Supreme, transforming it into a big band piece. That might sound like a uniquely terrible idea, but it’s actually more of a mixed bag than one might expect. The arrangement (by Marsalis) has some interesting passages, as when Coltrane’s opening solo from “Acknowledgement” is passed in pieces from one section of the ensemble to another. Sometimes, when the flutes and lower horns are playing off each other, it can recall an earlier Coltrane album, 1962’s Africa/Brass. Herlin Riley is a slightly more conventional drummer than Elvin Jones, but he’s got a lot of New Orleans in him, so the piece has a polyrhythmic swing that verges on Afro-Cuban music at times. Like I said, it’s a mixed bag, but it’s worth hearing at least once.

(Side note: In researching this piece, I found several versions of “A Love Supreme” on Spotify performed by Dead & Company. I listened to a minute or so of each. The word “sacrilege” is not too harsh for what I heard. There ought to be a law.)

Until this year, the Antibes performance I mentioned above was thought to be the only instance of John Coltrane playing A Love Supreme live. But this month, a new version has showed up, recorded at the Penthouse in Seattle in October 1965. This was from the same set of shows that Impulse! Records taped for the album Live In Seattle, and like that forbiddingly intense set, this performance features an augmented band: In addition to McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, and Elvin Jones, Pharoah Sanders is present on second tenor sax, Carlos Ward is heard on alto sax, and a second bassist, Donald “Rafael” Garrett, and percussionist Joe Brazil fill out the rhythm section.

It’s thanks to Brazil that this recording exists at all; he taped it on a two-track recorder placed onstage and held onto it for the rest of his life. It was found after his death in 2008.

This live album bears the same resemblance to the studio recording as the nearly hour-long versions of “Crescent” and “My Favorite Things” on the four-CD Live In Japan box do to their studio equivalents. First of all, it’s 75 minutes long, and not only are each of the four movements radically extended (“Acknowledgement” is nearly 22 minutes long all on its own), they’re bridged by solo and duo interludes. Between “Acknowledgement” and “Resolution,” we get a short Garrison-Garrett duo; between “Resolution” and “Pursuance,” Jones takes a solo; and between “Pursuance” and “Psalm,” Garrison returns to the spotlight for a 10-minute bass solo.

Coltrane himself is playing much more freely than in the studio. That was always true, but at this point in his career, he was deep into his embrace of the avant-garde, helping Pharoah Sanders, Archie Shepp, and Albert Ayler get signed to his label, and exchanging the high-speed, harmonically complex lines of his earlier work for a more unfettered, emotional style full of shrieks and mantralike repetition of small melodic phrases. At times, it’s difficult to discern his playing from Sanders’. Still, when all the horns fall away and it’s down to the core trio of Tyner, Garrison, and Jones, they’re capable of locking into a swinging groove and re-anchoring the music in conventionally beautiful post-bop.

In the chronology of Coltrane’s studio recordings, A Love Supreme is a period at the end of a sentence, or at the very least a semicolon. Afterward, he’d dive headlong into free playing on albums like Ascension and Sun Ship and Meditations, all of which were brilliant in their own way but had to be approached on their own terms. A Love Supreme was the last time Coltrane made a studio album that you could play for basically anyone, and this new live version documents the struggle between deeply spiritual composition and unfettered emotional expression in an extraordinarily vivid way. If you’ve ever found late-period Coltrane impenetrable, this album may unlock it for you.

