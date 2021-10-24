Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, opposite Ted Lasso star and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, who served as the host. It was Carlile’s first-ever appearance on the show. She performed two tracks, “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time,” both from her recently-released album In These Silent Days, which we had her break down track by track. Watch below.

Saturday Night Live is taking next weekend off, but they’ll be back on November 6 with the just-announced lineup of Kieran Culkin and Ed Sheeran.