Watch Brandi Carlile Perform “Broken Horses” & “Right On Time” On SNL

News October 24, 2021 8:45 AM By James Rettig

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform “Broken Horses” & “Right On Time” On SNL

News October 24, 2021 8:45 AM By James Rettig

Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, opposite Ted Lasso star and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, who served as the host. It was Carlile’s first-ever appearance on the show. She performed two tracks, “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time,” both from her recently-released album In These Silent Days, which we had her break down track by track. Watch below.

Saturday Night Live is taking next weekend off, but they’ll be back on November 6 with the just-announced lineup of Kieran Culkin and Ed Sheeran.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters

    4 days ago

    Animal Collective – “Prester John”

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest