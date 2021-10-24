Björk’s New Pandemic Album Will Be Ideal For Clubbing In The Living Room

Björk has started to talk about her next album, which will be her first since 2017’s Utopia. In a new interview (as pointed out by a Björk fanpage) that will air prior to some livestreamed performances with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, she said that the new album will be ideal for clubbing in the living room, a restriction brought about because of the pandemic. She said it’s “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room, restricted to their ‘Christmas bubble.'” She compared the sound of the album to “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.”

“Most of the songs I made are at 80-90 beats per minute, and the reason is quite boring: when I walk, I walk at this speed,” she also said. “But in this new album there’s a lot of chill in the first half of the song and a lot of calm in the second half, but when there’s one minute left the song turns into a club.”

Björk also talked about her experience during the pandemic. “I’ve never had such a great time as these eighteen months in the pandemic,” she said. “Waking up every day in my bed, always so surprised and grounded and calm. I’ve not been that pumped since I was sixteen. We as Icelanders are very lucky because we are doing pretty well compared to other nations that have had to deal with this pandemic.”

During her ongoing Icelandic orchestral residency in Elborg Hall at Harpa, she has been performing some rarities, including “Unison” (her first time performing it since 2011) and “Who Is It” (first time since 2012).

A couple weeks ago, the Centre Pompidou-Metz in France announced that Björk will stage an exhibition next May, which is “inspired by her artistic universe,” and that the exhibition “will be presented on the occasion of a new album release by the artist,” per some speculation.

And on her social media, Björk has been recently sharing a series of “score stories” in which she talks about the making of certain songs:

score stories 2 more info and tickets here : https://t.co/YjxaoIBYwN pic.twitter.com/M1XKs79XB7 — björk (@bjork) October 9, 2021

score stories 3 more info and tickets here: https://t.co/crL1TVil36 pic.twitter.com/Mv63Bz23PE — björk (@bjork) October 10, 2021

More of those are here.