Jay And The Americans Singer Jay Black Dead At 82

Jay And The Americans lead singer Jay Black has died at the age of 82. As Rolling Stone reports, his family said that he passed away from complications with pneumonia.

Jay Black was born David Blatt in 1938 in Brooklyn. When he joined Jay And The Americans in 1962, he replaced the group’s original lead singer, Jay Traynor, and took on the name Jay Black. Jay And The Americans went on to have a number of doo-wop-leaning hits throughout the 1960s, including “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” and “This Magic Moment,” all of which hit the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. When the Beatles played their first show in America in 1964 in Washington, DC, Jay And The Americans opened for them.

Black parted ways with the band in 1973 and embarked on a solo career. When Jay And The Americans reformed in 2006, they hired a different lead singer. Black continued to tour under his own name.

“Today, we mourn the passing of David Blatt a/k/a Jay Black and we acknowledge the great successes we had with him both as a partner and as a lead singer,” reads a statement posted on the group’s official Facebook page on Saturday. “We shared both wonderful and very contentious times, and much like an ex-wife, we are so proud of the beautiful children we created. We’ll always remember The Voice.”