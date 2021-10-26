All Time Low Deny Abuse Allegations Against Guitarist

October 26, 2021

Several allegations of sexual misconduct by All Time Low guitarist Jack Barakat have emerged online in recent weeks. In a new statement posted on their social accounts, the band denied those allegations, characterizing them as “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

As Rolling Stone points out, in a video that has been widely circulated on TikTok, a woman claims a famous pop-punk band brought her on their tour bus when she was 13. In the comments, she wrote, “They literally tried to take my bra for their nasty collection & offered me beers,” and made allusions suggesting she was referring to All Time Low: “They’re not even that punk they write songs about champagne and kids,” presumably references to the group’s songs “Poppin’ Champagne” and “Kids In The Dark.”

Monday, in a statement posted on Twitter, a separate woman accused Barakat of sexual assault. The account has since been suspended, but the statement is preserved in screenshots. She describes meeting Barakat as a 10-year-old in 2006 while accompanied by her mother, who would join her at All Time Low shows for the next five years. She says she attended an All Time Low concert without her parents at age 15 and went backstage after the show, where she got drunk and high with Barakat and had sex with him, which allegedly began a years-long pattern of Barakat supplying her drugs and sleeping with her. The woman says she has tried to share her story multiple times before but has decided to share it again in light of the #MeToo movement.

In a statement signed by all four members of All Time Low, the band says the allegations against them are “absolutely and unequivocally false.” The statement continues, “We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe.” The band says they are investigating the source of the allegations and “will be seeking legal recourse as we take these allegations very seriously.”

The full allegations and All Time Low’s full response are posted below.

