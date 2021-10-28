Watch The Strokes Play “Call It Fate, Call It Karma” & “At The Door” Live For The First Time In LA

The Strokes’ debut album Is This It just had its 20th anniversary, but the band isn’t sitting around and soaking up the goodwill. Last weekend, the Strokes played a triumphant headlining set at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, with much of the Stereogum staff in attendance. In the months ahead, they’ve got a big New Years Eve gig at the Barclays Center and a bunch of dates with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And last niiiiiight, the Strokes played for a very amped-up Los Angeles crowd and gave a couple of songs their live debuts.

Yesterday, the Strokes headlined a show at the Forum in Inglewood, with King Princess and Alvvays opening. The band opened their set with a louche take on “Call It Fate, Call It Karma,” a dreamy track from the 2013 album Comedown Machine that they’d never played live before. Later in the set, the Strokes also played “At The Door,” one of the singles from their 2020 album The New Abnormal. The band debuted that song at a Bernie Sanders rally early in 2020, but they didn’t play it live there; they just showed a video. In fact, the band had never played “At The Door” before last night, and the crowd sounded very excited to hear it.

In the fan-made videos from last night’s show, you can hear the Strokes really easing into their comfort zone; Julian Casablancas is fully crooning these songs. You can also hear the crowd getting fired-up for every single thing that they do. Below, watch the band perform “Call It Fate, Call It Karma” and “At The Door.” (You probably won’t be too bummed that “Someday” is also in there.)

In other Strokes news, Albert Hammond Jr. has a new white wine seltzer called Jetway. Sounds pretty gross! But I guess the band is selling it at shows!