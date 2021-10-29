Anthology Recordings Is Reissuing Three Obscure ’70s LPs From Artists On Their Incredible Sad About The Times Comp

News October 29, 2021 By Peter Helman

Anthology Recordings, the reissue arm of the Mexican Summer label group, released Still Sad, a sequel to the 2019 compilation Sad About The Times, earlier this year. Put together by the label’s Keith Abrahmsson and Total Control’s Mikey Young, they’re both well-curated collections of spacey AOR from forgotten private press troubadours.

Today, Anthology is reissuing three obscure ’70s albums from artists featured on the comps. Those three albums are South Carolina musician Art Lown’s 1976 country-tinged psych-pop album Piper Oz The Hound, Boz Metzdorf’s 1978 cosmic country/folk/jazz/rock LP Signs Of Seasons, and David Chalmers’ 1976 debut Primeval Road. All three are out now and well worth a listen, and you can stream them below.

