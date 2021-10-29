Zayn Pleads No Contest In Altercation With Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik is facing charges following a blowout fight with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his longtime partner Gigi Hadid, last month. TMZ reports that he has broken up with Gigi, with whom he shares a 13-month-old daughter named Khai, and is being charged with four criminal offenses of harassment against both Hadids. He’s pleading no contest to one of the charges.

The altercation with Yolanda took place at Zayn and Gigi’s home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29; Gigi was not home at the time. Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a “fucking Dutch slut,” told her to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter … the fucking sperm that came out of [my] fucking cock,” and “shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

According to the court documents, Zayn also called Gigi Hadid, who was in Paris, on the phone, and told her to “strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.” He also screamed at and tried to fight a security guard who was there, yelling, “get the fuck out of my fucking house, copper.”

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Zayn told TMZ. In a statement on Twitter, he elaborated:

As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.

Zayn pled no contest to harassment on Wednesday and received a fine. He is on probation for 360 days, a total of 90 days for each count of harassment, has to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, and must have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or the security guard. If all conditions are satisfied after six months, the judge may terminate his probation.