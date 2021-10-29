Watch A Clip From Guided By Voices’ Earliest Known Concert Video, Unearthed For New Limited-Edition DVD
The earliest known concert footage of Guided By Voices has been unearthed for a new limited edition DVD. Recorded live at the Dayton, Ohio Riverfest on May 26th, 1986 for Dayton Public Access TV, the video features Bob Pollard, Mitch Mitchell, Paul Comstock, and Peyton Eric playing 16 songs in 40 minutes. The Thank You Very Much For Absolutely Nothing DVD is limited to 1000 copies and available only through Rockathon Records. Watch a clip of the band performing “She Wants To Know” below.