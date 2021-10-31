Jay-Z Enters Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Inducted By Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at last night’s ceremony.

He was introduced on-stage by comedian Dave Chappelle, who has recently been under fire for his Netflix special. “I would like to apologize—I’m just fuckin’ with you,” Chappelle said in the opening lines of his speech. “It is an incredible honor to induct this next man into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. But I need everybody in rock ’n’ roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. For ever and ever, and a day.”

A pre-recorded video package also included tributes from Beyoncé, Sean Combs, Chris Rock, LeBron James, Samuel L. Jackson, and President Barack Obama. “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” Obama said in his speech. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Jay-Z then got on stage to talk about his long career and shout out people that helped him along the way. Check out clips from some of the induction speeches below.

JAY-Z induction continued with Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/07fVgKoBR8 — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021

Jay-Z gives Dame Dash a shoutout during his Rock Hall speech 💎 pic.twitter.com/sczxcvDSvF — DatPiff (@DatPiff) October 31, 2021

Thank you to everyone in that video package , I’m definitely gonna cry in the car . — Mr. Carter (@sc) October 31, 2021

A proper filmed version of the Rock Hall inductions will air on HBO on November 20.