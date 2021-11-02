Eye Flys – “Dead Larvae”

New Music November 2, 2021 11:02 AM By Tom Breihan

Full Of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard started the side project Eye Flys about two years ago, and they’ve already released an EP called Context and an album called Tub Of Lard. The band, which also features members of Triac and Backslider, takes its name from a classic Melvins song, and that should tell you everything you need to know about this band’s sound. Eye Flys make heavy, riff-centric, weirdly catchy noise-rock in grand ’90s style. They kick ass.

Full Of Hell just released the new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions a month ago, and now Spencer Hazard is already back at it with Eye Flys. In a few weeks, Eye Flys will release a new four-song EP called Exigent Circumstance. Singer and guitarist Jake Smith, who’s also in Backslider, says, “We wanted to make it a little less refined and more gross. It was a starkly different approach to the sound. We tried to make it a little noisier, more saturated, and fucked-up-sounding. I think we nailed that.” Lead single “Dead Larvae” is an absolutely filthy headbanger, a great song for feeling disgusting. Listen to it below.

The Exigent Circumstance EP is out 11/19 on Closed Casket Activities.

