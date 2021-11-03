Two years ago, I saw Lucy Dacus play a pretty amazing one-off show in Charlottesville, an hour away from her Richmond home base. Dacus didn’t have her usual touring band with her, and so she played instead with family members and old friends. She played songs that she’s written as teenagers, and she also played new songs that most of us hadn’t heard before. One of those new songs was an instantly-powerful reverie about a summer at Vacation Bible School and about trying to save a boyfriend who had more going on than she understood at the time. Last night, Dacus played that very same song on The Tonight Show. That rules.

The song in question was “VBS.” Earlier this year, it became one of the advance singles from Home Video, Dacus’ excellent new album. For last night’s Tonight Show performance, Dacus and her band gave it a theatrical reading. She and her bandmates dressed in all white, and they played on a stage made up to look like an altar, with stained-glass windows behind them and lights positioned to look like sunbeams shining through a dim interior.

Once again, Lucy Dacus showed a ton of poise and presence on a big stage. She used Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show to tell a personal story, and she got that story across. The line about “Slayer at full volume helps to block it out” still kills, just as it killed two years ago, the first time I heard the song. Watch the performance below.

Home Video is out now on Matador.