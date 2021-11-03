U2 – “Your Song Saved My Life”

U2 have released a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” which will appear in the closing credits for the animated movie Sing 2. Bono has a role in the film, playing a reclusive rock star/lion called Clay Calloway. Earlier this week, the Irish band joined TikTok to tease the new track.

In a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director Garth Jennings said that getting Bono to sign on wasn’t that hard. After a long conversation about singing and how “some people sing for a living and some people sing to survive,” Bono got right on board for the kids movie. Jennings said he “couldn’t believe [Bono’s] enthusiasm for it,” and went on: “The band recorded this amazing U2 song. It’s just full of so much emotion and heart and literally did exactly what he said in that first phone call. It just says, ‘Okay, here’s how we want your audience to feel as they leave the cinema.'”

Well, “Your Song Saved My Life” is that song. Check it out below.

The soundtrack also features original songs from Sam i featuring Anitta, BIA, and Jarina De Marco (“Suéltate”) and Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings featuring DSCOSTU (“Tippy Toes”). Plus, there’s a special Sing 2 mix of “Soy Yo” by Bomba Estéro and a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from Keke Palmer featuring Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, and Tori Kelly. Check out the full soundtrack tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Your Song Saved My Life” – U2

02 “Let’s Go Crazy” – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

03 “Can’t Feel My Face” – Kiana Ledé

04 “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Elton John

05 “Heads Will Roll” – Scarlett Johansson

06 “Holes” – Mercury Rev

07 “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

08 “Sing 2 Audition Medley” – Sing 2 Cast

09 “Where the Streets Have No Name” – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

10 “Higher Love” – Kygo x Whitney Houston

11 “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly

12 “Suéltate” – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

13 “Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” – Scarlett Johansson

14 “Soy Yo” (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro

15 “A Sky Full Of Stars” – Taron Egerton

16 “Could Have Been Me” – Halsey

17 “I Say A Little Prayer” – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams

18 “Break Free” – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

19 “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” – Scarlett Johansson & Bono

20 “Tippy Toes” – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]

21 “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly

Sing 2 is in theaters on December 22.