Both “Fog” and “Morning Bell,” songs that have already been released in multiple formats, are transformed yet again here. There are also tweaked renditions of “Like Spinning Plates” and “Fast Track.” Two tracks present the isolated orchestral arrangements from “Pyramid Song” and “How To Disappear Completely.” A series of untitled ambient snippets are seemingly related to “Kid A” and “Pulk/Pull Revolving Doors” and “Motion Picture Soundtrack.” But maybe the best, coolest, weirdest thing here is “Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version).”

“True Love Waits,” as Radiohead zealots are well aware, is a ballad that first appeared as a solo acoustic performance on the 2001 live EP I Might Be Wrong: Live Recordings, and reemerged in radically altered form at the end of Radiohead’s most recent album, 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. The band had been trying to come up with a satisfactory studio recording of “True Love Waits” since the Kid A and Amnesiac sessions, which yielded an electronic version of the song that was ultimately abandoned. Part of the backing track from that version became the basis for the much weirder and more abstract Amnesiac song “Pulk/Pull Revolving Doors.” On Kid Amnesiae, we finally get to hear Thom Yorke singing “True Love Waits” over that “Pulk/Pull” instrumental, which is just incredibly wild. I am glad they kept at it until they could come up with the icy and despairing 2016 edition of the song, but unearthing this rough draft now is incredibly cool of them.

Below, dig into the full Kid Amnesiae experience.

