Radiohead’s Eerie Video For Kid Amnesiae Single “If You Say The Word” Is Here

News September 23, 2021 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Radiohead will soon celebrate the 20th anniversaries of fraternal twin masterpieces Kid A and Amnesiac with a deluxe reissue titled KID A MNESIA. The package includes both albums plus Kid Amnesiae, a disc of newly unearthed recordings from those sessions. (Sadly, the only version of this reissue that also includes the era’s many iconic B-sides is Kid Amnesiette, the double-cassette format.)

Kid A Turns 20

Kid Amnesiae largely consists of alternate versions of previously released songs, titles such as “Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)” and “Fog (Again Again Version)” and, most intriguingly, “Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version),” seemingly a combination of the group’s most obtuse and accessible material from the era. But the disc is headlined by two songs in particular: a studio recording of longtime live holy grail “Follow Me Around” and a previously unreleased track called “If You Say The Word.”

The band already shared audio for “If You Say The Word” upon announcing the reissue, and today they’re adding a newly produced music video for the blearily jazzy trip-hop track by director Kasper Häggström. Watch it below.

KID A MNESIA is out 11/5 on XL.

