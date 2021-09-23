Kid Amnesiae largely consists of alternate versions of previously released songs, titles such as “Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)” and “Fog (Again Again Version)” and, most intriguingly, “Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version),” seemingly a combination of the group’s most obtuse and accessible material from the era. But the disc is headlined by two songs in particular: a studio recording of longtime live holy grail “Follow Me Around” and a previously unreleased track called “If You Say The Word.”

The band already shared audio for “If You Say The Word” upon announcing the reissue, and today they’re adding a newly produced music video for the blearily jazzy trip-hop track by director Kasper Häggström. Watch it below.

KID A MNESIA is out 11/5 on XL.