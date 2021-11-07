Roddy Ricch Donating Astroworld Earnings To Victims’ Families

Roddy Ricch was one of the performers at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, where 8 died and hundreds were injured during a crowd surge on Friday night. Ricch, whose set took place earlier that day, took to his Instagram account yesterday to say that he’d be “donating my net compensation to the families of the incident” and said to “please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out” to Shawn Holiday, who is on the rapper’s management team.

Before Travis Scott’s tragic headlining set, artists that performed on Friday included Ricch, SZA, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Toro Y Moi, and Master P. The second day of the festival was cancelled.