Treefort Music Fest 2022 Lineup
After holding its 2021 iteration this past fall, Boise’s Treefort Music Fest is back to hosting its usual springtime-set event. Happening March 23-27 in Downtown Boise, Treefort 2022 is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has unveiled its first round of performers, including Kim Gordon, Deafheaven, Guided By Voices, Men I Trust, and more.
Additional 2022 performers include: Built To Spill, Lightning Bolt, Deerhoof, Spirit of the Beehive, Deafheaven, William Basinski, bbymutha, Kari Faux, !!!, Deerhoof, Indigo de Souza, Osees, Magdalena Bay, W.I.T.C.H., Typhoon, Andrea Gibson, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Deradoorian, Geographer, Mercury Rev, and many more. Check out all the details on the festival here.