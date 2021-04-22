Treefort 2021 Lineup

News April 22, 2021 12:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Treefort 2021 Lineup

News April 22, 2021 12:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Boise’s small-scale and indie-centric Treefort Music Fest usually takes place in spring. Last year, when the pandemic hit, Treefort tried to reschedule the whole festival for September, betting on the idea that the pandemic would be over by then. That didn’t happen, but Treefort has now announced its grand return. The festival will now happen this September in the venues around Boise, and it’s just unveiled its lineup.

Many of the acts booked for this year’s Treefort were originally supposed to play the festival back in the spring of 2020, but there’s been turnover, too. The festival’s bill leans indie, but it also features critically acclaimed acts from around the musical landscape, and the organizers clearly worked to make sure they had a diverse array of artists.

Japanese Breakfast, Calexico, Andy Shauf, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Mdou Moctar, Lightning Bolt, Prefuse 73, Armand Hammer, and hometown heroes Built To Spill are among the bigger names on this year’s fest. The bill also includes plenty of other intriguing names, including The Marías, Larkin Poe, Tennis, Joshy, AJJ, the Felice Brothers, Nite Jewel, William Basinski, Wild Pink, Ratboys, and Ian Sweet. Check out all the details on the festival here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Father Figure”

    3 days ago

    In New Statement Morrissey Suggests He’d Sue The Simpsons If He Could Afford It

    3 days ago

    45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

    2 days ago

    Morrissey Slams The Simpsons For Depicting Him As An Overweight Racist

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest