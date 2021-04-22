Treefort 2021 Lineup

Boise’s small-scale and indie-centric Treefort Music Fest usually takes place in spring. Last year, when the pandemic hit, Treefort tried to reschedule the whole festival for September, betting on the idea that the pandemic would be over by then. That didn’t happen, but Treefort has now announced its grand return. The festival will now happen this September in the venues around Boise, and it’s just unveiled its lineup.

Many of the acts booked for this year’s Treefort were originally supposed to play the festival back in the spring of 2020, but there’s been turnover, too. The festival’s bill leans indie, but it also features critically acclaimed acts from around the musical landscape, and the organizers clearly worked to make sure they had a diverse array of artists.

Japanese Breakfast, Calexico, Andy Shauf, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Mdou Moctar, Lightning Bolt, Prefuse 73, Armand Hammer, and hometown heroes Built To Spill are among the bigger names on this year’s fest. The bill also includes plenty of other intriguing names, including The Marías, Larkin Poe, Tennis, Joshy, AJJ, the Felice Brothers, Nite Jewel, William Basinski, Wild Pink, Ratboys, and Ian Sweet. Check out all the details on the festival here.