Treefort Music Fest Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Big Ears Cancelled

In the past few days, the coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellations or postponements of several big music festivals. Ultra and SXSW won’t be happening this year, and Coachella will be delayed until October. And now two imminent festivals — Boise, Idaho’s Treefort Music Fest and Knoxville, Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival — have both altered their plans due to the threat of coronavirus.

Treefort, which was scheduled to come to venues around the city later this month, have announced that Treefort will now be delayed until September. In a statement on the festival’s website, Treefort’s organizers have announced that the festival is now being moved to 9/23-27. Organizers are saying that any tickets for the March festival will be honored in September. (Unlike some other festivals, Treefort is also offering refunds for those who have bought tickets. Email inquiries should go to [email protected]) Treefort, originally scheduled for 3/25-29, was set to feature artists like Chromatics, Japanese Breakfast, Yob, Omar Apollo, Algiers, and hometown heroes Built To Spill. Right now, there’s no word on how the date change will affect the festival lineup. Read the full statement from the organizers here.

Big Ears, which was also scheduled to take place in a couple weeks (3/26-29), have cancelled outright. In a statement on their website, they wrote that “48 hours ago, we were optimistic that there was a path forward,” but now that they have no choice but to cancel. The will be offering refunds to all ticket purchasers. Read Big Ears’ full statement here.