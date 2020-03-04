Ultra Music Festival Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Ultra Music Festival has been postponed — possibly for a full year, effectively cancelling this year’s event — due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The three-day event was scheduled to kick off 3/20 in Miami’s Bayfront Park, with performances from Flume, Gesaffelstein, Zedd, and more.

The Miami Herald reports that the decision to postpone was reached in a meeting Wednesday morning between Ultra representatives and city officials including Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Joe Carollo, and City Manager Art Noriega. Prior to the meeting, the mayor held a press conference to call for the event’s postponement.

Although details of the postponement have yet to be announced — an official announcement is expected to arrive on Friday morning once legal issues tied to the decision have been resolved — a source with knowledge of the deal tells The Herald that Ultra intends to postpone the event until 2021.

Although this may be the first major festival cancellation due to coronavirus, artists including the National, Mac DeMarco, BTS, New Order, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, and Wolf Parade have all already cancelled tours. In addition, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter have all pulled out of SXSW.