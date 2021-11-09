Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Happier Than Ever” With The Count On Sesame Street

November 9, 2021

Billie Eilish is one of the guests featured on Sesame Street, which begins its 52nd season this week on HBO Max. (This season’s musical guests will also include Kacey Musgraves and Anderson .Paak.) Though Eilish’s full episode of the show won’t air until next June, a clip from the episode has been released that shows Eilish singing the title track of her new album Happier Than Ever with the Count. Because this is Sesame Street and Eilish is sitting next to the Count, naturally “Happier Than Ever” has some updated lyrics that are all about counting (though not beyond 2). Cute! Watch below.

