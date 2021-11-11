Watch Bruce Springsteen Take Stephen Colbert’s Colbert Questionert

A couple of weeks ago, Stephen Colbert dedicated an entire episode of his Late Show to Bruce Springsteen. Colbert and Springsteen talked about a lot of things on that episode, and Springsteen also played a solo-acoustic version of “The River.” But Colbert also recorded more material with Springsteen, and he didn’t share one of the show’s segments until last night.

Colbert has a recurring bit called the “Colbert Questionert.” (It’s pronounced like “questionnaire.”) Every so often, Colbert will ask a luminary 15 questions — always the same 15 questions. Per Colbert himself, those questions “have been scientifically designed to pierce the veil that we create between each other to protect ourselves from being known.” In the past, Colbert has given this questionert to people like Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jon Stewart, and John Oliver. He has now administered those questions to the Boss.

Springsteen answered all of Colbert’s questions with very little hesitation, and he had some pretty good answers lined up. Springsteen’s favorite action movie, for instance, is the culty 1971 car-chase picture Vanishing Point, which is an extremely solid choice. Also, with respect to the scariest answer, Springsteen shared this: “I have been bit several times by a brown recluse spider, and they leave a nasty necrotic sore.” I would like Springsteen to tell us more about his brown recluse experiences, possibly in song form. Watch the delightful conversation below.

Springsteen’s live-show film The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is out 11/16 on digital and 11/19 on DVD. It’ll be up for digital rental 11/23.