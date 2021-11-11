The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

News November 11, 2021 11:25 AM By Scott Lapatine

The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

News November 11, 2021 11:25 AM By Scott Lapatine

Tomorrow Stereogum launches its first-ever merch store. We’ll have shirts, hoodies, hats, and stuff like mugs and bags that you can buy to rep the music publication you are reading right now. And we’ll have clothes for kids, too. (Children love reading about albums turning 20.) Our store is print-on-demand, which means we can offer a lot of sizes and colors, and I don’t have to manage physical inventory in my house.

To celebrate the launch, subscribers to our newsletter will receive a 10%-off-your-first-order coupon via email on Friday (11/12) morning before the shop opens at 1PM EST. So subscribe below (or here) before tomorrow if you don’t already.

As a reminder, we are an independent publication that subsists on measly advertising revenue, so if you buy something from our shop you are making a valuable contribution to our survival! Also it will let people know you have excellent taste in music.

The store will live here.

Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    2 days ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    3 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    14 hours ago

    Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest