Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge Dead At 80

Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images

News November 11, 2021 4:35 PM By Peter Helman

Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge Dead At 80

Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images

News November 11, 2021 4:35 PM By Peter Helman

Graeme Edge, the drummer, co-founder, and sole constant member of the English art-rock band the Moody Blues, has died, the BBC reports. The news was confirmed by his bandmates Justin Hayward and John Lodge. “Sadly Graeme left us today,” Lodge wrote on Twitter. “To me he was the White Eagle of the North with his beautiful poetry, his friendship, his love of life and his ‘unique’ style of drumming that was the engine room of the Moody Blues.” He was 80.

Edge formed the Moody Blues in 1964 with guitarist Denny Laine, bassist Clint Warwick, keyboardist Mike Pinder, and multi-instrumentalist Ray Thomas. Laine and Warwick departed after the release of their R&B-focused debut The Magnificent Moodies, and the band reformed with Hayward and Lodge. The new lineup pursued a more symphonic, psychedelic sound beginning with their 1967 concept album Days Of Future Passed, eventually leading to the birth of prog-rock.

Edge contributed both poems and songs to the Moody Blues, and when the Moody Blues went on hiatus in the mid-’70s, Edge released two solo albums with the Graeme Edge Band. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside the rest of the Moody Blues in 2018. “Graeme was one of the great characters of the music business and there will never be his like again,” Hayward wrote in a tribute on social media. Revisit some of his work below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    2 days ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    3 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    14 hours ago

    Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest