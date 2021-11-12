Desertfest NYC 2022 Lineup Has High On Fire, Baroness, Monster Magnet, More

News November 12, 2021 11:34 AM By Tom Breihan

As far as I know, there are no deserts in New York. But that doesn’t mean that NYC should be deprived of epic, guttural stoner-metal. Desertfest, a European collective that books sludge festivals around the world, has just announced the lineup for next year’s Desertfest NYC, which will bring many of the world’ finest deep-riff slow-stompers to the Knockdown Center in Queens May 13-15.

The three headliners for next year’s Desertfest NYC are among the heaviest hitters in all of doom: Baroness, High On Fire, and onetime MTV conquerors Monster Magnet. The rest of the bill also features Red Fang, Corrosion Of Conformity, Torche, Inter Arma, Dead Meadow, Orange Goblin, and Big Business, among others. There will also be a Saint Vitus pre-show headlined by Atomic Bitchwax. Bring earplugs and edibles, and check out the relevant details here.

