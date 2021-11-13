Hyped NFT Collective Bored Ape Yacht Club Enters The Music Biz With Timbaland, Universal Music Group Projects

“We’ve built a new entertainment platform in the metaverse that puts creative control and long-term ownership back in the hands of artists, a concept that is incredibly important to us,” Timbaland says. AIP’s first “signee” is TheZoo, a hip-hop group featuring Bored Apes Lincoln Aperaham, Safari Ferrari, Oro Blanco, MoMoney, Wurdz Smith, and Congo. They’ll release their Timbaland-produced debut single “ApeSh!t” along with a new NFT on Wednesday.

Universal Music Group is also getting into the Bored Ape game. UMG’s 10:22PM label has announced an NFT “supergroup” called KINGSHIP made up of four BAYC apes. So like, a more literal Gorillaz. They’ll record music for streaming platforms and perform in the metaverse. “You can call it an NFT band, or think of them as characters,” Celine Joshua, the head of 10:22, said in an interview. “The characters will come to life. The apes will come to life.”

right-click save won’t get you exclusive access to KINGSHIP https://t.co/k9cry3dLot — KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) November 11, 2021

