Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

Kris Hermann

News November 15, 2021 10:43 AM By James Rettig

Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

Kris Hermann

News November 15, 2021 10:43 AM By James Rettig

Dogleg are going on hiatus, as announced in a statement that lead singer Alex Stoitsiadis posted today addressing accusations about his behavior in past relationships.

“I have spent the last several days hearing from those that I have wronged, and reading their statements of how my negative behaviors have affected them,” Stoitsiadis wrote in the statement. “I have struggled to adequately address these legitimate concerns about my actions.”

“In romantic relationships, I would get inappropriately possessive. When I realized a relationship was ending, I would text and call obsessively. I would lie when asked directly if I was seeing other people,” the statement continued. “I would selfishly divert conversations to be about my own issues, and would not give ample time or care to the issues of other people. In both cases, I would routinely put myself over others.”

“Dogleg will be taking a hiatus. At this point, I need to reflect and actively work on recognizing and managing these negative patterns of behavior,” Stoitsiadis wrote. “I am sorry to those I have hurt. I want to thank my bandmates, my closest friends, my family, and the community all for holding me accountable.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    23 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest