Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

Dogleg are going on hiatus, as announced in a statement that lead singer Alex Stoitsiadis posted today addressing accusations about his behavior in past relationships.

“I have spent the last several days hearing from those that I have wronged, and reading their statements of how my negative behaviors have affected them,” Stoitsiadis wrote in the statement. “I have struggled to adequately address these legitimate concerns about my actions.”

“In romantic relationships, I would get inappropriately possessive. When I realized a relationship was ending, I would text and call obsessively. I would lie when asked directly if I was seeing other people,” the statement continued. “I would selfishly divert conversations to be about my own issues, and would not give ample time or care to the issues of other people. In both cases, I would routinely put myself over others.”

“Dogleg will be taking a hiatus. At this point, I need to reflect and actively work on recognizing and managing these negative patterns of behavior,” Stoitsiadis wrote. “I am sorry to those I have hurt. I want to thank my bandmates, my closest friends, my family, and the community all for holding me accountable.”