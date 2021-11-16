Jeff Parker – “Suffolk”

New Music November 16, 2021 10:21 AM By Tom Breihan

Jeff Parker, longtime guitarist for Chicago post-rock greats Tortoise, has done a whole lot of work outside the confines of that band, especially in the jazz and experimental worlds. Parker played on Deciphering The Message, the Makaya McCraven album that’s coming out on Friday. He also covered David Bowie and War earlier this year. Last year, Parker and his band the New Breed released their album Suite For Max Brown. And today, Parker has announced a new album of solo guitar compositions.

Jeff Parker’s new album Forfolks is coming next month. It features his versions of Thelonious Monk’s “Ugly Beauty” and the standard “My Ideal.” It’s also got six original tracks from Parker, many of which were first written a long time ago. One of those songs, for instance, is “La Jetée,” which Parker recorded back in the ’90s with his bands Tortoise and Isotope 217.

Parker recorded Forfolks in his house in Altadena, California with producer Graeme Gibson. Today, he’s shared “Suffolk,” a track built from tape loops and improvisation. It stretches out to nearly eight minutes, and it’s got an air of soothing playfulness about it. Below, listen to “Suffolk” and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Off Om”
02 “Four Folks”
03 “My Ideal”
04 “Suffolk”
05 “Flour Of Fur”
06 “Ugly Beauty”
07 “Excess Success”
08 “La Jetée”

Forfolks is out 12/10 on International Anthem/Nonesuch Records.

