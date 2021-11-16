Stream Girls Rituals’ New Cow EP

Stream Girls Rituals’ New Cow EP

Girls Rituals, the solo project of Devi McCallion, has released a new EP called Cow. It’s the first material McCallion has put out as Girls Rituals since last year’s Crap Shit. The six songs on it are muted and hypnotic, with wallowing and snapping beats that serve as the background for McCallion’s blunted delivery. Stick around ’til the end for “Wimpy,” which is staticky and immersive and has McCallion musing on the act of creation: “Couldn’t find a beat that didn’t fuck enough/ Couldn’t find a beat that didn’t suck enough to fuck it up/ BUT I can still do whatever I want.”

Earlier this year, McCallion released a new album with Black Dresses, Forever In Your Heart, and a new album as Anarchy 99 with the producer So Drove.

Check out Cow below.

Cow is out now via Black Squares.

