Watch Black Midi Play Four Cavalcade Songs Live In Studio

News November 16, 2021 12:46 PM By James Rettig

Watch Black Midi Play Four Cavalcade Songs Live In Studio

News November 16, 2021 12:46 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Black Midi released their sophomore album Cavalcade — we talked to them about the inspirations behind it — and they’ve been touring since then. Today, they’re announcing a new limited-edition 12″ called Live-Cade featuring a live session that was recorded at London’s Soup Studios. They’re also sharing videos of them performing four of those — “John Hell,” “Chondromalacia Patella,” “Marlene Dietrich,” and “Despair” — and you can watch those below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “John Hell”
02 “Chondromalacia Patella”
03 “Marlene Dietrich”
04 “Despair”
05 “Slow”

The Live-Cade 12″ is available for pre-order here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest