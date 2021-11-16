Watch Black Midi Play Four Cavalcade Songs Live In Studio
Earlier this year, Black Midi released their sophomore album Cavalcade — we talked to them about the inspirations behind it — and they’ve been touring since then. Today, they’re announcing a new limited-edition 12″ called Live-Cade featuring a live session that was recorded at London’s Soup Studios. They’re also sharing videos of them performing four of those — “John Hell,” “Chondromalacia Patella,” “Marlene Dietrich,” and “Despair” — and you can watch those below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “John Hell”
02 “Chondromalacia Patella”
03 “Marlene Dietrich”
04 “Despair”
05 “Slow”
The Live-Cade 12″ is available for pre-order here.