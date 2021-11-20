Turbonegro Frontman Hank Von Hell Dead At 49

Hank Von Hell, former frontman of the Norwegian punk rock band Turbonegro, has died. “We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021,” reads a post on his official Instagram page. “We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy.” No cause of death has been revealed. He was 49.

Hank Von Hell, also known as Hank Von Helvete, joined Turbonegro in 1993 as their third lead singer, replacing Harald Fossberg and helping to solidify the band’s glammy “deathpunk” aesthetic. Turbonegro went on hiatus in 1999 when Von Hell moved home to seek treatment for heroin addiction and depression. They reunited in 2003, and Von Hell remained with the band until his eventual departure in 2010.

After leaving Turbonegro, Von Hell released one album with the supergroup Doctor Midnight & The Mercy Cult and put out two solo albums, 2018’s Egomania and 2020’s Dead. Turbonegro, who continue to perform and record with the new lead singer Tony Sylvester, shared the following statement about Von Hell’s passing on social media: