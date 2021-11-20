Turbonegro Frontman Hank Von Hell Dead At 49
Hank Von Hell, former frontman of the Norwegian punk rock band Turbonegro, has died. “We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021,” reads a post on his official Instagram page. “We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy.” No cause of death has been revealed. He was 49.
Hank Von Hell, also known as Hank Von Helvete, joined Turbonegro in 1993 as their third lead singer, replacing Harald Fossberg and helping to solidify the band’s glammy “deathpunk” aesthetic. Turbonegro went on hiatus in 1999 when Von Hell moved home to seek treatment for heroin addiction and depression. They reunited in 2003, and Von Hell remained with the band until his eventual departure in 2010.
After leaving Turbonegro, Von Hell released one album with the supergroup Doctor Midnight & The Mercy Cult and put out two solo albums, 2018’s Egomania and 2020’s Dead. Turbonegro, who continue to perform and record with the new lead singer Tony Sylvester, shared the following statement about Von Hell’s passing on social media:
It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away.
We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009.
As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe.
Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community.
Actor, romantic and entertainer – through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention.
Our thoughts and hearts go to his family.
Rest In Peace