Adele Got Spotify To Disable Auto-Shuffle For Albums

Adele got Spotify to disable auto-shuffle on albums, as the singer noted in a post on social media. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry,” she wrote. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

Previously when starting an album, Spotify would default to playing an album on shuffle. That is no longer the case. An album can still be played on shuffle if the user specifically requests it, but going forward any album — including Adele’s just-released 30 — will automatically play in its intended order.

The last time Adele released an album in November 2015, she kept it off streaming services for over six months.