Failure – “Submarines”

Failure, the cult-beloved ’90s alt-rock band, released three albums before breaking up in 1997. In 2014, Failure got back together, and they’re about to release their third album since that reunion — a nice symmetry for those two runs. Failure’s new LP Wild Type Droid is coming in a few weeks, and they’ve already shared first single “Headstand.” Today, we also get to hear the new joint “Submarines.” It’s a grungy, expansive track built around a deep, riff-driven groove.

Failure’s Greg Edwards has this to say:

The main riff appeared spontaneously during an endless jam, but “Submarines” sounds like a song we’ve been waiting to write for years. These were the first lyrics written for the record, after the initial wave of COVID confusion and uncertainty. It’s a song about coming back to the surface, putting away your armor, ignoring willful idiocy, and getting back to life after a trauma. We’ve collectively lost our innocence with this plague, and we need to fight the reflex to close-up and sink like a stone when risk and threat and fear seem to be everywhere.

Listen to “Submarines” below.

Wild Type Droid is out 12/3; pre-order it here.